Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa has a message for his fans who may be going through a difficult health scare like what he himself experienced: don't give up.

The TV home remodeler, who also recently opened up about his divorce from wife and show co-star Christina, shared a photo of himself in rare form on Instagram Thursday, writing that he wanted to show followers just how much of a toll his battle with thyroid and testicular cancer in 2013 took on his body.

"I thought I would share this with everyone to truly understand how absolutely sick I was," he wrote. "Look at this photo and look at my eyes, I was a skeleton. This took a major toll on my physical and mental health."

"I know many of my fans have had similar struggles and can relate," El Moussa added. "The last [three] years were the hardest of my life, I look back and still wonder how I survived. I never quit although I wanted to thousands of times all day every day. This is from hurting my back after battling 2 cancers. I had a 60 pound weight swing from my illnesses. I'm proud to say I didn't quit and I'm in the best shape of my life!! For everyone struggling right now from any situation.. remember... keep your head up and don't quit! There is light at the end of the tunnel, stay strong! T."

El Moussa's feed was then flooded with comments from those who'd experienced or are experiencing similar health fights, expressing gratitude for his willingness to share some words of inspiration for fellow cancer battlers.

He followed the image with a more current glimpse of himself on Friday, in visibly stronger and happier form, writing, "I posted the #awful photo yesterday.. so.... I think my updated #picture represents the hard work I put in... I think this picture represents winning the war against my illnesses, what do you think?"

El Moussa was initially diagnosed with two different forms of cancer in 2013, the first of which was discovered after a fan tipped him off to have a visible lump on his chest checked out, after seeing the symptoms on-screen during an episode of the show. He later expressed his gratitude to her, a registered nurse named Ryan, for sending in the timely warning on an episode of The Doctors.