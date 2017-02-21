

Both Tarek and Christina El Moussa opened up about their divorce in separate interviews on Tuesday.

Tarek appeared on the Today show, where he addressed the couple's decision to secretly separate after an alarming incident in May, in which Tarek left the Flip or Flop stars' family home with a gun.

However, contrary to reports, Tarek insisted he was never suicidal and simply brought the gun with him on a casual hike for protection. "There's mountain lions and bobcats and rattlesnakes and big wildlife back there. And I went out for a hike to scout some trails. It wasn't even a big deal. I didn't understand. It got really blown out of proportion," Tarek said.

The reality star also revealed that he was also diagnosed with testicular cancer shortly after his thyroid cancer diagnosis in 2013. "Getting the thyroid cancer was hard enough and then a few weeks later, finding out I had testicular cancer, I literally thought I was going to die," he admitted.



Tarek, who was very public about his battle with thyroid cancer, explained his decided to keep the testicular cancer private because "t was more of a personal thing." But now that his stepfather is battling the same disease, Tarek decided it was time to speak out about his own fight with testicular cancer to raise awareness.

Tarek's shocking cancer diagnosis, which came after a fan who noticed a lump on his neck, was one of the many strains placed on their marriage that led to the couple's eventual split. While Tarek was still undergoing radiation, Christina began in vitro fertilization treatments and suffered a miscarriage in 2014.

After those grueling two years, the couple welcomed son Brayden in 2015. But only four weeks after giving birth, Christina returned to work on their successful HGTV show. "It was too soon for me," Christina explained in a new interview with People. "I was just overwhelmed. The tension between me and Tarek was high."

"We weren't able to properly communicate anymore," she continued. "It got to the point where we weren't even driving to set together."

The couple tried marriage counseling before separating in the spring (although the split didn't go public until December). However, Tarek and Christina have continued to film the seventh season of their popular HGTV series and still run their seminar company together. "I mean, I'm not going to lie," Tarek said. "I'm not going to say it's easy. It's like anything. There's challenges in life. We love filming. That's our job. We've been doing it a long time and we love releasing a good product for our fans. And [we] just had to fight through it and do the best we could and I think it turned out great."

Through all these major changes, both Tarek and Christina emphasized that they always put their two children first (they also have a daughter Taylor, who was born in 2010).

"Tarek and I met 10 years ago at work and we went through a market crash ... cancer, infertility and now we're going through a very public divorce. But despite everything, our primary focus is and always will be our kids," Christina said in a Tuesday appearance on Today's rival, Good Morning America. "We continue to work together and there are a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end we're just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents and co-workers that we can be."