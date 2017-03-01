Despite Tarek and Christina El Moussa's tumultuous divorce, HGTV is going all in on the Flip or Flop franchise. The network has ordered five -- yes, five -- spin-offs of the house flipping series, Us Weekly reports.

The flagship Flip or Flop followed the El Moussas as they renovated homes in Southern California. The five new shows will be based in Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Texas (where another popular HGTV home renovation show, Fixer Upper, is set).

"Because every market is unique, there was an opportunity to highlight what works in various regions by featuring successful people in different locations who had mastered the art of flipping in their town," HGTV's general manage of U.S. programming and development, Allison Page, told the magazine.

Flip or Flop Las Vegas will be the first spin-off to debut, premiering on Thursday, April 6 at 9/8c. Atlanta will follow in the summer, with Nashville and Texas premiering in February 2018. HGTV hasn't set a date for Flip or Flop Chicago yet.

As for the people trying to fill the El Moussas' shoes, Bristol and Aubrey Marunde, who have been flipping together for almost 10 years, will star in the seemingly extravagant Flip or Flop Las Vegas. "I bring in a lot of chandeliers and lighting and hardware and things that take the properties over the top," Aubrey, a mother-of-two, said.

"She loves crystals," adds her MMA fighter husband.

And unlike the El Moussas, who bickered a lot on their series, it sounds like the Marundes' relationship is low-drama. "We don't have disagreements," Aubrey said.

Information about the stars of the other spin-offs is sparse, but Flip or Flop Nashville will feature former NFL star DeRon Jenkins and his ex, Page Turner.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been busy filming Season 7 of Flip or Flop, which will premiere this summer. But the future of the show is unknown beyond that point.