Flip or Flop's seventh - and likely final - season will reportedly be cut short. The upcoming season, which will be the first filmed since stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa split up, will only consist of five episodes, according to In Touch.

"Christina and Tarek wanted to see how things went," a production source told the magazine. "They agreed to consider signing on for five more at a later time, but that never happened. The show is done."

Just last week, it was reported that HGTV isn't moving forward with an eighth season of the house flipping series in the wake of the El Moussa's tumultuous divorce, which involved a gun, an alleged affair and rumors of abusive behavior.

Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa reveals the reasons for his divorce

When asked about the status of Season 8, HGTV told the mag: "Flip or Flop still is in active production on Season 7 of the series. No additional new info to share beyond that statement."

Flip or Flop's sixth season, which consisted of 17 episodes, wrapped last Thursday and the show will return later this year for the 5-episode seventh season. However, HGTV isn't completely done with the Flip or Flop franchise.

The network has ordered five spin-offs of the series, each set in a different city. Christina is also reportedly shopping around her own show focused on interior design.