Don't ever let divorce get in the way of business. That's what Flip or Flop couple Christina and Tarek El Moussa are going with because the estranged couple is going to keep working together for the new season of their HGTV hit.

The couple announced the divorce earlier this year and in previous statements said they'd maintain their professional relationship, but Deadline now confirms that the pair will film the seventh season of their home renovation series together.

"Tarek and Christina's expertise and success flipping houses has made Flip or Flop an audience favorite on HGTV for many seasons," said Allison Page, General Manager, U.S. Programming and Development, HGTV, Food Network & Travel Channel. "The series is so successful because it shows how real estate and renovation savvy can lead to financial success."

Flip or Flop Season 7 Will Be Severely Shortened

It was previously reported that Season 7 would likely be the last for the show, but Tarek seems hopeful there's a lot more Flip or Flop to come.

"From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for Flip or Flop," he said.

If there isn't more Flip or Flop after Season 7, HGTV ordered five spin-offs from the popular series, taking the premise to Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Texas.

Five episodes of Season 7 are already in post-production with the other 15 to be filmed through the summer. The next season is expected to premiere in December 2017.