File this under news that surprises no one: Flip or Flop is reportedly dead.

HGTV will not move forward with filming an eighth season of the house flipping series, In Touch reports. The production company would typically be filming Season 8 right now, but Flip or Flop allegedly hasn't shot anything since wrapping on Season 7 earlier this year.

The report isn't surprising in the least, given the tumultuous divorce of the show's stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa -- which involved a gun, an alleged affair and rumors of abusive behavior.

When asked about the status of Season 8, HGTV told the mag: "Flip or Flop still is in active production on Season 7 of the series. No additional new info to share beyond that statement."

Flip or Flop's sixth season finale airs on Thursday and the show will return later this year for a seventh season, which was filmed at least in part after the couple split. However, HGTV isn't completely done with the Flip or Flop franchise - not by a long shot.

The network has ordered five spin-offs of the series, each set in a different city. Christina is also reportedly shopping around her own show focused on interior design.