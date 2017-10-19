HGTV's Fixer Upper is closing out its five-season run with a few celebrity guests, and who they've enlisted might surprise you.

Deadline reports that the show is bringing in former First Lady Laura Bush and ex-NFL player Tim Tebow to help Chip and Joanna Gaines transform fixer-uppers into dream houses in the couple's hometown of Waco, Texas. Chip and Joanna shocked fans when they announced that Season 5 -- which will consist of 19 episodes -- will be their last earlier this year.

"While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place," they wrote on their website.

Fixer Upper Will End After Season 5

However, they'll be back on TV next spring with the return of their spin-off, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design. Premiering in May, the half-hour series follows Joanna's design process throughout each episode of its parent series.

Fixer Upper's fifth and final season kicks off in November.