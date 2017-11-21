Fixer Upper returns for its fifth and final season on Tuesday, and we aren't ready to say goodbye.

For years, Chip and Joanna Gaines have been our home reno inspirations, teaching us about the glories of shiplap, the importance of open kitchen shelving and why you should almost always opt for a farm sink. But even more than their demo and design skills, we also love Chip and Jo because of the way they are with each other.

The couple, who share four kids together, cited their family as one of the reasons they decided to step away from their hit HGTV series, and you know what? We totally get it. But that doesn't mean saying goodbye to Fixer Upper is going to be any easier.

In honor of the show's final season, check out Chip and Joanna's cutest moments together in the video above, and let's all think about all the adorable moments still to come in Season 5.

Fixer Upper airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on HGTV.