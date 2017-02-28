Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Ryan Murphy's FEUD hasn't premiered yet, but it's already been renewed.

FX has ordered a second installment of Murphy's FEUD to premiere next year, the network announced Tuesday. The second installment of the anthology series will focus on the relationship between Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

FEUD: Bette and Joan, the eight-episode series chronicling the animosity between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, premieres this Sunday.

FEUD: Charles and Diana will consist of 10 episodes. No further details, including cast information, have been released.

Ryan Murphy reveals the origin of FEUD

Diana, Princess of Wales (nee Spencer) was the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales -- the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and heir to the throne of England. They were married in 1981 and divorced in 1996. Diana, the mother of Princes William and Harry, was killed in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.

The early FEUD renewal is not surprising, given the success of Murphy's other projects, American Horror Story and American Crime Story, at FX. The only thing that's surprising is how Murphy manages to juggle all the shows.

American Horror Story has already been renewed through Season 9. Season 7 will premiere later this year and is inspired by the presidential election. Murphy is also prepping three new installments of American Crime Story, which will focus on Hurricane Katrina, Gianni Versace's murder, and the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal.