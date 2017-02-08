Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

On Wednesday, prolific producer Ryan Murphy shared the opening credits to his upcoming FX anthology series Feud: Bette and Joan, which premieres March 5.

The animated sequence manages to evoke Old Hollywood and The Angry Beavers at the same time.



Feud: Bette and Joan is the first installment of a planned anthology series. It stars Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis and Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford, two Hollywood icons who hated each other.

The first look at the series dropped during the Super Bowl.

Feud premieres Sunday, March 5 at 10/9c on FX.