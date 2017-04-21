Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Like the women who inspired the show, Feud: Bette and Joan is masterful at throwing shade and firing barbs worthy of a thousand fire emojis. Our personal favorite? Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) telling a reporter at the Oscars who she voted for in Best Actress, where Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) was nominated: "The winner."

Beautiful. Brutal. Flawless. Your fave could never.

But what are the cast's favorite zingers? TVGuide.com caught up with Alison Wright, Jackie Hoffman and creator Ryan Murphy on the red carpet at a Feud event to find out. We know. It's like Sophie's Choice. "There were so many -- Joan particularly, well, they both did," Murphy told TVGuide.com before choosing not one but two perfectly delivered one-liners.



Feud's Helen Hunt on directing Bette and Joan's confrontation: I treated it like a love scene

Hoffman, meanwhile, picked a real-life Davis quote that you can hear on Sunday's finale, which we can guarantee is chock-full of original ones too.

The Feud: Bette and Joan finale airs Sunday at 10/9c on FX.