The more we hear about Fox's new series The Four, the more we think this might be the best new reality show of 2018. The latest awesome news? Eight-time Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum solo artist Fergie will serve as host of this new singing competition series.

"I am very excited and proud to be the host of The Four: Battle for Stardom," said Fergie. "This is a unique and modern show format that I believe will set the standard for the next generation of singing competition series on TV. I am looking forward to being by the contestants' sides during what could be the most important performances of their lives. Along with these amazing panelists whom I know and love, I hope my experiences as a solo artist and as a member of The Black Eyed Peas can help guide them in their quest to make it in the music industry."

The Four has a surprising new twist on the typical competition style TV series, relying on a sudden death elimination system. Four top-notch singers, spanning all music genres, will fight each week to defend their coveted seats on the show, as determined newcomers challenge them and try to knock them out of the competition. The singer who is the last standing at the end of the competition will earn the ultimate prize: the panel of industry experts becomes key players on the winner's team.

Earlier this month, Fox announced that DJ Khaled, Megan Trainor, Sean "Diddy" Combs and music executive Charlie Walk would serve as judges. For Fox, The Four fills the void left when American Idol called it quits before moving over to ABC.

The Four premieres Thursday, January 4th, 2018 on Fox.