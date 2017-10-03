Fearless, a legal conspiracy thriller created by Homeland writer and executive producer Patrick Harbinson, premiered in Great Britain over the summer and earned strong ratings and positive reviews. Now, TV Guide can exclusively report that it will premiere in the United States on Friday, Oct. 27 via Amazon Prime.

The six-episode series stars Peaky Blinders' Helen McCrory as human rights lawyer Emma Banville. Banville is convinced that Kevin Russell (Sam Swainsbury) was wrongfully convicted for the murder of schoolgirl Linda Simms (Eve Austin) 14 years earlier, and will go to extreme lengths to prove Russell's innocence. But as she digs deeper into the case, she starts to realize that there are powerful forces in the police and the intelligence services who don't want her to find out the truth. Sir Michael Gambon -- Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies -- also stars as Sir Alastair McKinnon, former Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet and possessor of dark secrets.

As seen in this exclusive trailer, the show looks like a British version of Harbinson's other show with a healthy dose of murder mystery added to the mix.

Fearless starts streaming Friday, Oct. 27 on Amazon Prime.