Fear the Walking Dead ended the first half of its third season earlier this month, and it returns in September for the back half. Cast members and producers assembled at San Diego Comic-Con Friday to preview Season 3B, which wrapped last week.

Everyone who's anyone from Fear was there: stars Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Mercedes Mason, Sam Underwood, Daniel Sharman and Michael Greyeyes, along with executive producer David Erickson, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert. The panel was moderated by Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick.

During the panel, they dropped the action-packed trailer for Season 3B, which shows that the Broke Jaw ranch is entering a tentative partnership with Qaletaqa Walker (Greyeyes) and the Black Hat Reservation, one that angry young man Troy Otto (Sharman) does not respect. The ranch is running out of water, which sets up a reunion between Madison (Dickens) and aspiring water baron Strand (Domingo). She tells him "I've done some godawful s--- in the name of family," which is no lie. It promises a lot of action among its humans and its zombies -- it doesn't look like the truce between the ranch and the reservation holds for very long -- as well as "evolution" of...something. Perhaps the human race?

Check it out:

Also during the panel, there was a tribute to Walking Dead stuntman John Bernecker, who died in an on-set accident last week, and The Walking Dead franchise creator Robert Kirkman said he'd love to do a TWD/FTWD crossover.

Fear the Walking Dead returns Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9/8c on AMC.