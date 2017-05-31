Fear the Walking Dead returns for its third season on Sunday, and it's going deeper into the zombie apocalypse than ever before.

In this exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette, the show's cast and producers explain how, unlike Season 1 in California and Season 2 in Mexico, this season isn't really about any particular location... because the world is gone. And it's a dangerous world when people are without a country.

"We'll begin to expand our universe," says executive producer Gale Anne Hurd. "This is a world in which anyone that you encounter is likely to be a foe."

In addition to their struggle to survive, the characters are on their own internal journeys. Travis Manawa (Cliff Curtis) is trying to redeem himself after failing to save his son. Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) is becoming the leader she has always seemed destined to be. And Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is growing up to be an entirely new person. Meanwhile, her brother Nick (Frank Dillane) has to reckon with what he thought he knew about the apocalypse turning out to be false.

Above all, though, they're coming to terms, once and for all, with the fact that the world is not the same as it was.

"They've finally come to realize just how terrifying the zombie apocalypse is," says Hurd.

Fear the Walking Dead premieres Sunday, June 4 at 9/8c on AMC.