On the last Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) led survivors down into Broke Jaw Ranch's pantry bunker to escape the horde of infected that had overrun the compound.

That safety was momentary, though, because now that they're in the bunker, the ventilation system is broken and they're running out of air. Quickly.

(How unfortunate these people are to keep running out of elements. First they don't have enough water, now they don't have enough air. They never seem to run out of fire, though.)

Plus, some of the survivors were bitten during the escape, and it's only a matter of time before they die and turn.

So Alicia realizes something really difficult is going to have to happen if they're going to be able to conserve enough air to survive until they get the fan working; the bitten are going to have to come forward and allow themselves to die if the people who still have a chance are going to make it.

Leadership's a b.

