One of television's great gathering places for acting talent is FX's Fargo, the award-winning anthology series from Noah Hawley that branches off of the Coen brothers' film of the same name. So it should be no surprise that the Season 3 cast is shaping up to be another collection of trophy hogs.

FX today officially announced eight new cast members for the season, which is due out sometime in 2017 and follows brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy, both played by the previously announced Ewan McGregor, as their sibling rivalry turns deadly.

FX boss drops hints about Fargo Season 3

Headlining the news is British actor David Thewlis, who will play the mysterious loner V.M. Vargas. Thewlis is best known for his role as Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter films. Michael Stuhlbarg will play Sy Feltz, the right-hand man of Emmit, and comedian Jim Gaffigan will play Donny Mashman, a deputy at the local police department.

Also joining the cast is Halt and Catch Fire's Scoot McNairy, Agent Carter's Shea Wigham, Blunt Talk's Karan Soni, Lady Dynamite's Fred Melamed and Me, Earl and the Dying Girl's Thomas Mann.

Previously announced cast members include The Leftovers' Carrie Coon as the police chief and Brain Dead's Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ray's girlfriend.

Fargo returns for Season 3 sometime in 2017 on FX.