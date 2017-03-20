The latest Fargo trailer has finally given us our first look at the eccentric new cast of characters, including an unrecognizable Ewan McGregor as a set of North Dakotan brothers.

The third installment of the FX anthology follows the lives of Emmitt Stussy (McGregor), a handsome real estate mogul, and Ray Stussy (also McGregor), his far less attractive and less successful brother. The Leftovers' Carrie Coon is equally incognito as the local police chief Gloria Burgle, who no doubt will wind up getting caught up in the crosshairs of the Stussy brothers' deadly sibling rivalry.

Also seen in the trailer are Michael Stuhlbarg as Sy Feltz, Emmit's right-hand man; David Thewlis as VM Vargas, a mysterious loner; and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Nikki Swango, Ray's girlfriend and a recent parolee... who could use some work on her North Dakota accent.

Fargo returns on Wednesday, April 19 at 10/9c on FX.