Our first look at Ewan McGregor in the third season of FX's Fargo may actually require two or three looks just to find him. Take a peek at the promo above, and come back here when you're done.

Yep, believe it or not, that's the young Obi-Wan sitting at the diner counter, the dude with the shaggy hair on the sides and gross bald spot on top! In Season 3 of Noah Hawley's series loosely inspired by the Coen Brothers' film of the same name, McGregor plays a pair of brothers: Emmit Stussy, a handsome real estate mogul, and Ray Stussy, the other brother who didn't get the looks, success or luck of his brother.

It's safe to say that's Ray in the clip above, and he's joined by the masterfully named Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Ray's girlfriend, a recent parolee and a master of Bridge.

We also get our first look at the more recognizable Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle, the local police chief who no doubt gets caught in the crossfire of whatever evil Ray has planned.

Fargo returns for Season 3 on April 19 on FX.