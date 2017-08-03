Now Playing Famous In Love: How Much Is Bella Thorne Like Her Character?

Famous in Love, Freeform's young adult drama series led by former Disney Channel star/social media sensation Bella Thorne has been renewed for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Thorne stars as Paige Townsen, a college student who's suddenly thrust into the limelight when she lands the starring role in a blockbuster movie. She has to navigate her newly-famous life, which includes a love triangle of her, her best friend and her co-star.

The renewal keeps Freeform in business with executive producer I. Marlene King, whose series Pretty Little Liars was the network's top show and ended its run in June. Famous in Love also ended its first season in June.

"We're so proud to be continuing our relationship with Marlene King and this incredibly talented cast," said said Freeform's EVP of programming and development Karey Burke. "Famous in Love has resonated with nearly 30 million fans [factoring in linear, digital across all episodes] across the U.S. and we couldn't be happier to deliver another season of this addictive series."