[Warning: Spoilers for the season finale of Famous in Love ahead! Read at your own risk!]

As Famous in Love's title makes clear, Freeform's latest drama is all about a famous person who falls in love. But throughout the show's first season -- which is available in its entirety to stream now -- it's not quite clear exactly who the budding starlet Paige Townsen (Bella Thorne) is in love with. Is it her reliable roommate Jake (Charlie DePew) or her flashy co-star Rainer (Carter Jenkins)?

It looks like fans will have to wait until Season 2 to find out, since the first season finale leaves off on quite the cliffhanger -- with Rainer silently begging Paige to tell the press they're dating just as Jake interrupts the duo's press conference to declare his love for her.

So who should Paige choose? It turns out the stars of Famous in Love are as divided on the issue as the fans!

"I don't think either of them are a good candidate right now," admitted Pepi Sonuga, who plays Tangey, to TV Guide at Freeform's upfront red carpet. "Because Rainer has his own stuff he needs to deal with, she can't get involved in that Hollywood lifestyle so drastically. And Jake, I'm afraid that her life is about to take off and he's so sweet, he won't be able to understand why she can't be there all the time. So I don't think either of them right now. They have to prove themselves."

Famous in Love: Yes, topless maids are a thing

However, Charlie DePew has already boarded the Paige-Jake ship and is ready to sail full steam ahead. "I think it's pretty obvious. I think it's Jake," DePew declared. "Jake's too lovable. You've got to love Jake. He doesn't do a whole lot wrong. He's motivated, ambitious. He's, in my opinion, what a lot of girls want to look for in a guy. He has goals in life and this guy, Rainer, is a little bit of a player."

DePew is far from the only Team Jake member on set. The actor also has the support of his co-stars Niki Koss (Alexis), Georgie Flores (Cassie) and Keith Powers (Jordan), but Team Raige isn't completely without it's fans amongst the cast.

"I heard someone say that they're Team Take Some Time for Yourself and that might be good for [Paige], but I am biased. I think that she should go for Raige," Jenkins said. "Paige and Rainer make the ship name Raige and for that reason alone she should choose Rainer, obviously."

But while Jenkins' reason for shipping Rainer and Paige isn't exactly bulletproof, Bella Thorne gave a very convincing argument as to why she's hoping Paige will wind up with her Locked co-star.

"Personally, I always root for Raige and I think that because Rainer understands the business," Thorne revealed. "You see Jake throughout the season, and Cassie, not really understanding what you have to go through and that a job is a job ... whereas Rainer can be like 'Ok, yeah, yeah, I know what you're going through.' And as me, going through that in my personal life, I feel like that's always kind of a more understanding side."

Famous in Love's entire first season is available to stream right now, or you can catch it Tuesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.