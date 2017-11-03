This Sunday's episode of Family Guy will feature one of the last appearances by Carrie Fisher, who passed away in December 2016.

Fisher recurred on Family Guy as Angela, Peter Griffin's (Seth MacFarlane) supervisor at the brewery he works in, since 2005. The Emmy-nominated actress had finished voice over work on two episodes of the new season prior to her death. The first of those episodes, "Three Directors," sees Peter getting fired from his job, an incident which is portrayed in the signature styles of three famous Hollywood directors.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, after getting fired Peter returns to the brewery to seek revenge on Angela in the style of a Quentin Tarantino film.

The episode will air Sunday at 9/8c on Fox. It will also feature a posthumous appearance by Adam West, who passed away from leukemia in June.