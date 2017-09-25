Monday night saw the debuts of four new shows -- a pair of CBS comedies (one of which is the highly-anticipated spin-off of The Big Bang Theory), an NBC military drama and an ABC medical drama.

Did Young Sheldon make you say "Bazinga?" Did Me, Myself & I have you feeling yourself? Did The Brave make you stand up and sing the National Anthem? Was The Good Doctor sick?

Which kid do you prefer, the one from Big Little Lies or the one from It? Let us know by voting in our popularity contest right here, and we'll announce the winner at a later date.

Fall TV Popularity Contest: Which New Shows Won You Over?

Plus, check out our full calendar to help you keep track of all the premiere dates and when to vote, and our Fall TV Preview for scoop on all the new shows premiering this season.