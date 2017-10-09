The CW kicked off its premiere week with the launch of a new kind of hero show.

Valor tackles the intense pressures of being an elite military helicopter pilot while threading in a conspiracy mystery. Chrstina Ochoa stars as Warrant Officer Nora Madani, a helicopter pilot recovering from a serious injury after a botched rescue mission in Somalia. She's returning to duty, but as she tries to get back up to speed to rejoin her crew, more and more details about what happened the night her chopper went down start to surface and nothing is as it seems.

Fall TV Popularity Contest: Which New Shows Won You Over?

The show is a departure for The CW, which has made its bread and butter out of superheroes and critically acclaimed female-centric comedies over the past few years. It's a mystery show set in one of the most stressful occupations on earth. If it managed to make you stand at attention, make sure you vote for it in our popularity contest right here.

Plus, check out our full calendar to help you keep track of all the premiere dates and when to vote for your favorite new shows, and our Fall TV Preview for scoop on all the new and returning series this season.

Valor continues Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)