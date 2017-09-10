The fall season has officially begun with the premiere of The Orville!

Now that Fox has aired one of its biggest new shows of the season, we want to know your thoughts -- and what you think of every new show this season. That's why we brought back our Fall Popularity Contest to determine which new show TV Guide readers think is the best.

Seth MacFarlane's comedy-drama hybrid kicked off the fall season with a football boost, but it will be up to viewers to decide whether it sticks around. Did The Orville boldly go to must-see TV status? Or did the spaceship crew crash and burn? Vote now!

Fall TV Popularity Contest: Which New Shows Won You Over?

Plus, check out our full calendar to help you keep track of all the premiere dates and when to vote, and our Fall TV Preview for scoop on all the new shows premiering this season.