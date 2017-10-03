After the season premieres of returning faves The Middle, Fresh off the Boat and black-ish, ABC introduced two new series on Tuesday night: one sitcom and one hourlong, semi-religious dramedy.

The Mayor stars Brandon Micheal Hall as a rapper who runs for office as a publicity stunt, unexpectedly wins and then has to figure out how to govern his city. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World stars Jason Ritter as a down-on-his-luck finance guy who moves in with his twin sister in the small town they grew up in. His life is adrift until he meets Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory), an angelic messenger who gives him a job to do (that job is in the title).

