Now Playing David Boreanaz Says SEAL Team Will be "Unlike Anything CBS Has Ever Done"

David Boreanaz is back in action, literally, in CBS military drama SEAL Team.

It is the first of the fall's military wave to premiere and so we need to know -- did SEAL Team manage to save your attention for the rest of the season? Are you ready to wade into dark waters with the Tier 1 operators as they struggle to balance family life with the dark deeds it requires to keep America safe at night?

SEAL Team continues Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.

