Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders made its killer debut on Tuesday night, going up against the season premiere of NCIS: New Orleans and a new episode of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story: Cult.

Chronicles Erik and Lyle Menendez who stood on trial for the brutal murder of their parents, this eight-part limited series follows in the footsteps of Murphy's recent hit The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

