Shemar Moore made his grand return to TV on Thursday night with the premiere of S.W.A.T.

The action-packed procedural is the last broadcast premiere of the fall, but it came out guns blazing with a pilot that tackled racial politics and police brutality in Los Angeles. The Fast and Furious director Justin Lin, who also executive-produces the series, was behind the camera for the first episode to set the high-octane pace (and he didn't skimp on the explosives either).

S.W.A.T. continues Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.

