Stef's new job in the sex crimes unit of the San Diego police department is bringing in some heartbreaking stories to The Fosters ,and TV Guide has your first look at Stef's newest case.

Cole (Tom Phelan) brings Stef (Teri Polo) a friend of his named Andy (Reid Miller) who is living with an older man and paying his rent in sexual favors. For Andy, trading sex for a roof over his head and food is better than the rejection he faced from his parents, but for Stef, it's a harrowing young tale of a young man she has to save.

Andy is resistant to giving up the name of his abuser, much like many of the victims that Stef has previously tried to help on the job. But it's clear from Cole's concern that Andy's situation isn't a tenable one.

Find out what happens next when The Fosters airs Tuesday at 8/7c on Freeform.