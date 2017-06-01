

Nashville is back for the second half of Season 5, and its first leg without Rayna James (Connie Britton).

While other characters are dealing with the debilitating loss of their leading lady, Maddie (Lennon Stella) has thrown herself full force into her music, working hard to make her album a success. The midseason premiere sees her working on one song in particular, which will definitely be stuck in your head by the end of the episode.

Meanwhile, after her latest gospel album gets some unanticipated reviews, Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) redirects her creative energy in Maddie's direction. Two divas with different opinions about what will make a song a hit... what could possibly go wrong?

Nashville returns Thursday, June 1st at 9/8c on CMT.