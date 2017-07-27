Girl Code, the irreverent comedy which enlists comedians and celebrities to discuss real issues like how to deal with your hot friend, is back to serve up even more unfiltered advice.

The MTV series has been rebooted on Snapchat and while it may have switched platforms, it still features the same open dialogue about what it means to be a woman. In honor of today's premiere, we've got an exclusive clip of the cast tackling the topic of one night stands.

Girl Code premiered in 2013 on MTV and featured the likes of Nicole Byer, Charlamagne Tha God, Awkwafina and Nessa as guests. This latest iteration will still feature a few cast members from the original run, including Carly Aquilino and Matteo Lane.

The move to Snapchat is part of MTV's push to create more content for social media. The network previously announced a partnership with the video sharing app Musical.ly. As part of the deal, they're launching digital versions of Greatest Story Ever, My Super Sweet 16 and Nick Cannon's Wild N' Out on the platform. Users will be able to respond to each episode with videos of their own by using the appropriate hashtags.

Girl Code is now available on Snapchat.