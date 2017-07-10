Now Playing First Look at Salvation and Its Meteor Apocalypse

There's nothing quite like a good natural disaster threatening the extinction of the human race, and CBS's summer series Salvation provides that in spades. Now TVGuide.com has your exclusive first look at this new saga.

When Liam (Charlie Rowe), an MIT graduate student, realizes that a "planet killing" meteor is six months from hitting earth, he's frantic to notify government officials about the impending apocalypse. Unsurprisingly, the government is already aware and not interested in sharing theories or solutions with a kid.

Luckily, billionaire tech tycoon Darius Tanz (Santiago Cabrera) is more than willing to take Liam under his wing to help develop his own survival plans.

"Liam you could say is a genius in his own right," Cabrera says. "He could be a young Darius in the making even. I think Darius sees that in him, recognizes that in him -- though he'd never really tell him that -- and Darius ends up being like a father figure for him. A father he never had."

The third member of their rag-tag team is Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan), a Pentagon public relations official, which makes her involvement with Darius and Liam's plan sketchy at best, illegal at worst. However, there's also a mysterious third team lurking in the shadows and making matters worse.

"The Russians come into play at some point," Cabrera teases, "And the government is very much part of that world. So there's a constant clash with the government."

Six months to save the world isn't exactly ideal under any circumstances, but one would hope the human race would unite to solve this issue for once. Sadly, we don't envision that happening anytime soon.

Salvation premieres Wednesday, July 12th at 9/8c on CBS.

