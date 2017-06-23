Madison (Kim Dickens) shows what she's made of to Broke Jaw Ranch's soldiers in this exclusive clip from this Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Burning in Water, Drowning in Flame."

The action-packed clip finds Madison and the party heading out to check on a Broke Jaw encountering a group of orange jumpsuit-clad walkers and their California Department of Corrections chaperone who have been hanging out in the wilderness since their bus crashed way back when. They throw down, but then Madison gets her pickax stuck in a walker's neck, and suddenly she's on the ground with two walkers on top of her.

How's she gonna get out of this one? Is her nemesis Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) going to save her? Or is she going to improvise another weapon like when she did when she jammed a spoon into Troy's eye?

Kim Dickens, Fear the Walking Dead



Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.