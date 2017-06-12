

Every dog owner has come home to find their garbage can overturned and trash EVERYWHERE, courtesy of their resident destructo-puppy. This Tuesday's (June 13th) Downward Dog attempts to shed some light on why dogs develop this disgusting habit.

"It's just the combination of the sweet and the salty and the raw and the umami and the dirt from the hallways just dusting the pad thai," Martin (Samm Hodges) explains. "I mean one time, like, one time there was a diaper in there."

If you need to take a moment to heave, go ahead.

According to Martin, trash binging makes him feel alive, and the danger of possibly contracting food poisoning and dying is half the reason he does it. Regardless of Martin's preferences, we don't imagine Nan (Allison Tolman) will be too happy if she comes home to find her dog sick as... well a dog, given that she tasked her boyfriend with the very important mission of dog-sitting.

Downward Dog airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.