It's birthday déjà vu for Rossi.

On Wednesday's episode of Criminal Minds, Rossi (Joe Mantegna) celebrates his birthday by teaching a profiling course with Prentiss (Paget Brewster) and Walker (Damon Gupton), who was a former student of his. As you can see in our exclusive sneak peek, Rossi goes through the do's and don'ts of a proper takedown, using an old case of theirs; but he clearly has more on his mind, what with the way he abruptly ends the class.

That thing is probably definitely his nemesis Tommy Yates (Adam Nelson), who, per tradition, has called Rossi on his birthday to reveal the location of another one of his victims. Happy birthday, indeed.

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)