The guys and gals of Bachelor Nation are squaring off on Celebrity Family Feud and TV Guide has your first look at the showdown.

The Bachelorette's Chase McNary, Robert Graham, Luke Pell, Daniel Maguire and Wells Adams will show off their survey skills against The Bachelor'sJubilee Sharpe, Olivia Caridi, Lace Morris, Amanda Stanton and Caila Quinn.

In our exclusive clip, Wells scores the first play for the guys and Daniel has to come up with a place his significant other would laugh at if he said they should "make whoopee" there. We have to give Daniel credit because making love in a church is scandalous -- it's just not funny. That gets the first strike for guys, but can they pull off a win otherwise?

Check out the first look photos at how the rest of the competition goes down. By the looks of it, this could be anyone's game.

The episode premieres Aug. 6. Check your local listings for airtimes.