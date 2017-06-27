Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

The '90s are here to stay.

Netflix has ordered a 1o-episode first season of Everything Sucks!, which will be about high school in the '90s the way that Freaks and Geeks was about high school in the '80s and The Wonder Years was about high school in the '60s and '70s.

According to Netflix, the dramedy is "a quirky, funny coming of age story" set in Oregon in 1996 about two groups of high school misfits, the A/V club and the drama club, who don't get along in their school. It stars Peyton Kennedy and Jahi Winston as students Kate Messner and Luke O'Neil, with Patch Darragh and Claudine Nako as their respective parents. The series also features Sydney Sweeney, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling and Rio Mangini.

The series is created by Like Crazy and Newness screenwriter Ben York Jones and Save the Date writer Michael Mohan, who will both serve as executive producers. Mohan will direct most of the series, with Ry Russo-Young directing episodes as well.

"Some of our favorite shows of all time -- The Wonder Years, Happy Days, That 70s Show, Freaks and Geeks -- looked back at bygone eras with 20 years of hindsight," Jones and Mohan said in a statement. "We think this is a great time to take a look back at high school and relive the fashion, music, and attitudes of the mid-'90's the way we remember it. Not sensationalized, not watered down; but desperate, heartfelt, awkward, and exciting."

"We're looking forward to spending some time back in the '90s," said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix. "Whether you were in A/V, drama, sports or band, we think everyone will find something to relate to in this coming of age story about the one thing that sucks above everything else -- high school."

The '90s are a fertile time for TV comedy period pieces at the moment, with The Goldbergs developing a '90s spin-off, Fresh Off the Boat set in mid-'90s and Netflix's upcoming Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later set in 1991.

There were two albums called Everything Sucks released in the mid-90s: pop punk legends the Descendants' reunion album in 1996 and ska band Reel Big Fish's debut in 1995 (though their song "Everything Sucks" actually came out on 1996's Turn the Radio Off.)

Everything Sucks! will premiere in 2018.