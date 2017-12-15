Another heap of movies is leaving Hulu at the end of January, which means you have just another month to get your fill of these before they disappear into the internet ether.

As the holidays make way for the New Year, some jingle-jangly movies like Christmas with the Kranks are heading out to make room for more all-year flicks. However, the classic French film Amelie and sci-fi blockbuster Men in Black are also departing the list at the end of January. Check out the full list of what's departing below.

January 31

Alfie (2004)

Amelie (2001)

Barbarella (1968)

Beowulf (2007)

Bound (1996)

Brother Bear (2003)

Celtic Pride (1996)

Chilly Christmas (2012)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Corky Romano (2001)

Dead Man on Campus (1998)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Double Take (2001)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Extract (2009)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)

Kazaam (1984)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Man of the House (2005)

Mean Creek (2004)

Men in Black (1997)

Moonlight Mile (2002)

Nixon (1995)

Out Cold (2001)

Outside Providence (1999)

Penelope (2008)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Philadelphia (1993)

Pinocchio (2002)

Pumpkin (2002)

Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Split Decisions (1988)

Summer's Moon (2009)

Treasure Planet (2002)

Unforgettable (1996)

What's The Worst That Can Happen (2001)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)