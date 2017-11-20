Hulu isn't just the greatest place to catch up on all your recently missed TV episodes or to binge watch The Handmaid's Tale for the fifth time this year. It's also home to some seriously great movies, which we know you're just dying to watch during the upcoming holiday.
Make sure to schedule your vacations and festivities accordingly though, because some of these titles you'll need to watch before they leave Hulu forever (okay, maybe not forever, but definitely for a good long while) on December 31st:
A View to Kill
Across the Great Divide
Alice
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Chips
Bringing Down the House
Clueless
Congo
Dances with Wolves
Delta Farce
Die Another Day
Election
Enemy at the Gates
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Fierce People
Fools Rush In
Fright Night
Ghoulies
Ghoulies II
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
Little Man
Love Finds You in Valentine
The Man with the Golden Gun
Mousehunt
Out of Time
P2
Pet Sematary
Pet Sematary Two
Proof
The Quiet American
Rent
Road House
Shopgirl
The Spy Who Loved Me
Swingers
This Binary Universe
Thunderball
Total Recall
Under Siege
Undisputed
Volver
Yellowbird