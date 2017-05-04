Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

For the first time since the MTV Movie Awards first began doling out non-music prizes in 1992, television is being honored during this year's event -- which was been re-titled the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

In addition to the traditional categories, such as Movie of the Year, Best Kiss, and Best Comedic Performance, the show has added categories like Best Actor in a Show, Best Reality Competition, Best Host, Best American Story, Tearjerker, and Trending, all of which celebrate TV stars and series. On top of that, some of the established categories, like Best Villain, will recognize performances on both the small and silver screens alike.

As MTV President Chris McCarthy told Deadline, "We're living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you're watching it in a theater or on TV. The new MTV Movie and TV Awards will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture."

Here's what you need to know about the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

THE HOST

This year's MTVMTVAs will be hosted by Workaholics star Adam DeVine.

Devine is also nominated in the Best Comedic Performance for his work in the Comedy Central series.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

While past shows have often been pre-recorded in front of a live audience before airing, this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7th, starting at 8/7c on MTV networks.

Prior to the show, however, there'll also be a day-long "Movie & Television Festival" taking place beforehand outside of the auditorium, fit with musical performances and celebrity guests.

THE PERFORMANCES

Concert headliners of the "Movie & Television Festival" will include Bea Miller, All Time Low, and Zara Larsson, and musical guests of the MTV Movie & TV Awards itself will include Pitbull, with J. Balvin and Camila Cabello to perform their hit "Hey Ma," Big Sean with his single "Jump Out the Window," and Noah Cyrus singing "Stay Together."

THE NOMINEES

Movie of the Year:

Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Edge of Seventeen

Show of the Year:

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Actor in a Movie:

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman, Logan

James McAvoy, Split

Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures

Best Actor in a Show:

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Best Comedic Performance:

Adam DeVine, Workaholics

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, Broad City

Lil Rel Howery, Get Out

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Seth Rogen, Sausage Party

Will Arnett, The LEGO Batman Movie

Best Hero:

Felicity Jones, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Mike Colter, Marvel's Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Stephen Amell, Arrow

Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures

Best Villain:

Allison Williams, Get Out

Demogorgon, Stranger Things

Jared Leto, Suicide Squad

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley, American Horror Story

Best Kiss:

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, Moonlight

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, Empire

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick, Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

Best Documentary:

13TH

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Best Reality Competition:

America's Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Voice

Best Host:

Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Samantha Bee, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Tearjerker:

Game of Thrones - Hodor's Death

Grey's Anatomy - Meredith tells her children about Derek's death

Me Before You - Will tells Louisa he can't stay with her

Moonlight - Paula tells Chiron that she loves him

This Is Us - Jack and Randall at karate

Next Generation:

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best Duo:

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery, Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield, Atlanta

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen, Logan

Josh Gad and Luke Evans, Beauty and the Beast

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg - Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party

Best American Story:

black-ish

Fresh Off the Boat

Jane the Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

Best Fight Against the System:

Get Out

Hidden Figures

Loving

Marvel's Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

Best Musical Moment:

"Beauty and the Beast" - Ariana Grande and John Legend (Beauty and the Beast)

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" - Justin Timberlake (Trolls)

"How Far I'll Go" - Auli'i Cravalho (Moana)

"City of Stars" - Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (La La Land)

"You Can't Stop the Beat" - Ensemble (Hairspray Live!)

"Be That As It May" - Herizen F. Guardiola (The Get Down)

"You're the One That I Want" - Ensemble (Grease: Live)

Trending:

"Sean Spicer Press Conference" feat. Melissa McCarthy - Saturday Night Live

"Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke" - The Late Late Show with James Corden

"Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat" - Dr. Phil

"Run The World (Girls)" Channing Tatum and Beyonce - Lip Sync Battle

"Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato" - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Winona Ryder's Winning SAG Awards Reaction - 23rd Annual SAG Awards

The MTV Movie Awards will air on Sunday, May 7th at 8/7c on MTV and its network affiliates.