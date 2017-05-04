For the first time since the MTV Movie Awards first began doling out non-music prizes in 1992, television is being honored during this year's event -- which was been re-titled the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
In addition to the traditional categories, such as Movie of the Year, Best Kiss, and Best Comedic Performance, the show has added categories like Best Actor in a Show, Best Reality Competition, Best Host, Best American Story, Tearjerker, and Trending, all of which celebrate TV stars and series. On top of that, some of the established categories, like Best Villain, will recognize performances on both the small and silver screens alike.
As MTV President Chris McCarthy told Deadline, "We're living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you're watching it in a theater or on TV. The new MTV Movie and TV Awards will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture."
Here's what you need to know about the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.
THE HOST
This year's MTVMTVAs will be hosted by Workaholics star Adam DeVine.
Devine is also nominated in the Best Comedic Performance for his work in the Comedy Central series.
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
While past shows have often been pre-recorded in front of a live audience before airing, this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7th, starting at 8/7c on MTV networks.
Prior to the show, however, there'll also be a day-long "Movie & Television Festival" taking place beforehand outside of the auditorium, fit with musical performances and celebrity guests.
THE PERFORMANCES
Concert headliners of the "Movie & Television Festival" will include Bea Miller, All Time Low, and Zara Larsson, and musical guests of the MTV Movie & TV Awards itself will include Pitbull, with J. Balvin and Camila Cabello to perform their hit "Hey Ma," Big Sean with his single "Jump Out the Window," and Noah Cyrus singing "Stay Together."
THE NOMINEES
Movie of the Year:
Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen
Show of the Year:
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Actor in a Movie:
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman, Logan
James McAvoy, Split
Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures
Best Actor in a Show:
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Best Comedic Performance:
Adam DeVine, Workaholics
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, Broad City
Lil Rel Howery, Get Out
Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy
Seth Rogen, Sausage Party
Will Arnett, The LEGO Batman Movie
Best Hero:
Felicity Jones, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Mike Colter, Marvel's Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Stephen Amell, Arrow
Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures
Best Villain:
Allison Williams, Get Out
Demogorgon, Stranger Things
Jared Leto, Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley, American Horror Story
Best Kiss:
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, Moonlight
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, Empire
Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick, Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
Best Documentary:
13TH
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Reality Competition:
America's Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice
Best Host:
Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Samantha Bee, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Tearjerker:
Game of Thrones - Hodor's Death
Grey's Anatomy - Meredith tells her children about Derek's death
Me Before You - Will tells Louisa he can't stay with her
Moonlight - Paula tells Chiron that she loves him
This Is Us - Jack and Randall at karate
Next Generation:
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Best Duo:
Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery, Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield, Atlanta
Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen, Logan
Josh Gad and Luke Evans, Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg - Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Best American Story:
black-ish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Best Fight Against the System:
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Loving
Marvel's Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
Best Musical Moment:
"Beauty and the Beast" - Ariana Grande and John Legend (Beauty and the Beast)
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" - Justin Timberlake (Trolls)
"How Far I'll Go" - Auli'i Cravalho (Moana)
"City of Stars" - Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (La La Land)
"You Can't Stop the Beat" - Ensemble (Hairspray Live!)
"Be That As It May" - Herizen F. Guardiola (The Get Down)
"You're the One That I Want" - Ensemble (Grease: Live)
Trending:
"Sean Spicer Press Conference" feat. Melissa McCarthy - Saturday Night Live
"Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke" - The Late Late Show with James Corden
"Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat" - Dr. Phil
"Run The World (Girls)" Channing Tatum and Beyonce - Lip Sync Battle
"Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato" - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Winona Ryder's Winning SAG Awards Reaction - 23rd Annual SAG Awards
