It looks like the most infamous cult leader of all will be next up on American Horror Story: Cult.

Ryan Murphy has released the first look at Evan Peters as Charles Manson -- the man who terrorized southern California during the '60s. Manson orchestrated nine murders, including one of eight-month pregnant actress Sharon Tate, with help from his "Manson family."

Manson is the third cult leader that Peters is taking on this season. His main role is Cult's antagonist, Kai Anderson, a Trump supporter that uses fear to gain more power. He also went back to the '60s to play Andy Warhol in a special episode co-starring Lena Dunham.

According to Murphy, Peters will also be playing David Koresh, the leader of the Branch Dividians who hosted a 51-day stand off with the FBI in Waco, Texas, before he was shot by one of his top aids. Peters is also tapped to play the Peoples Temple leader Jim Jones who had 1,000 of his followers commit suicide via cyanide poisoning.

