Every year, millions of dollars are thrown away by networks as produced pilots are dumped in the trash once finalized schedules have no room for them. For the most part, these unaired pilot episodes are lost forever, never to be seen by the general public.

But every once in a while, pilots see the light of day to show the world what could have been. And other times, we have whatever is going on at ESPN, which doesn't make a whole lot of sense at all.

In an unusual move, the sports-centric cable network will air ABC's passed-over pilot Jalen vs. Everybody, starring ESPN analyst and former pro hoopster Jalen Rose, on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The single-camera comedy starred Rose as a version of himself in a Curb Your Enthusiasm-style setting.

Your guess is as good as mine as to what ESPN has to gain by airing the show, which -- barring a ratings barrage no one could see coming -- stands no chance at being picked up to series by ESPN or its sister network ABC. But, as THR notes, the decision to air the pilot may just be a favor for Rose from ESPN president John Skipper.

Rose has taken advantage of his role at ESPN and its ties to ABC, as he not only made Jalen vs. Everybody, but also guest starred in an episode of Fresh Off the Boat. Rose's basketball career saw him as part of Michigan's famous Fab 5, and on the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, and other NBA teams.