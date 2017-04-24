Former Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi star Erin Moran likely died from cancer, according to officials.

The Harrison County, Indiana, Sheriff's Department released a statement to The Associated Press Monday saying that an autopsy revealed the 56-year-old actress had stage-four cancer. It did not say what kind of cancer. Toxicology reports are pending, but the report says that no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.

Moran died Saturday in New Salisbury, a rural community about 20 miles north of Louisville, Ky.



She became a star at age 13 for her role as Joanie Cunningham on the sitcom Happy Days, which ran from 1974 to 1984. She was also the star of the spin-off Joanie Loves Chachi with Scott Baio, which ran for two seasons. Her other TV credits include The Love Boat and Murder, She Wrote. Unfortunately, she struggled with addiction and poverty later in life.