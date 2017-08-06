Fox News is facing another set of scandals this weekend.

After multiple sources came to The Huffington Post with claims that Eric Bolling sent unsolicited pictures of male genitalia to current and former female colleagues via text message, the network has suspended the on-air host pending an investigation into the allegations.

As a result, Bolling's usual Saturday show on Fox Business, Cashin' In,was pulled from the programming slate this weekend. His attorney denied the claims laid against him, saying in a statement to CNN, "The anonymous, uncorroborated claims are untrue and terribly unfair. We intend to fully cooperate with the investigation so that it can be concluded and Eric can return to work as quickly as possible."

"Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway," a Fox News spokesperson told TV Guide.

According to The Huffington Post, a dozen sources came forward to allege that Bolling had sent the messages to at least three different colleagues from his Fox Business and Fox News work over the years.

Bill O'Reilly Breaks Silence on Being Fired from Fox News

Bolling co-hosts The Fox News Specialists and formerly co-hosted Fox News' The Five until it moved to prime time earlier this year.

Bolling's suspension is the second major scandal the network has had to endure in the last few days.

Earlier last week, a lawsuit was filed against Fox News by a former contributor who claimed he was forced to participate in a fictionalized narrative (which has since been retracted) about the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich, in a coordinated effort with the White House to dial down the Russia collusion investigation underway by special counsel Robert Mueller. Fox News personality Sean Hannity was the target of a viral push for the network to let him go as a result of his alleged involvement with the Seth Rich story.

Bolling is also just the latest Fox News personality to become embroiled in a sexual harassment allegation.

Prior to his death in May, Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes was forced to step down after he was accused of harassing Fox and Friends host Gretchen Carlson, resulting in the network paying $20 million to settle with Carlson. In April, O'Reilly Factor star Bill O'Reilly was also let go by Fox News after The New York Times revealed that the network had settled several sexual assault allegations on his behalf -- a scandal that also led to the resignation of Co-President Bill Shine shortly thereafter.