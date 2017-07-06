With Episodes coming to an end after five seasons, Showtime is easing the pain with laughter. (After all, it's supposed to be the best medicine.)

The network just dropped the series' final trailer which finds Matt (Matt LeBlanc) hosting a hit game show. Unfortunately for him, that means people will forget that he's really an actor.

Things aren't looking peachy keen for Sean (Stephen Mangan) and Beverly (Tamsin Greig) either. The pair is stuck working under Sean's humorless and talent deprived ex-partner which would be okay if he wasn't in charge of their beloved project. This season will find them miserably watching him run their show The Opposite of Us into the ground. But don't worry! There will be plenty of laughs to go along with their misfortunes.

The series, which is a remake of the British comedy of the same name, also stars John Pankow, Kathleen Rose Perkins and Mircea Monroe.

Episodes returns for its final run August 20 at 10/9c on Showtime.