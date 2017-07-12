Fox has set back-to-back crossovers for Empire and Star.

Star's Queen Latifa will appear on the season premiere of Empire on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c. Empire's Jussie Smollett will then appear on the Star season premiere at 9/8c. So if you've ever wanted to see Carlotta (Latifa) come face-to-face with Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard), you won't want to miss this two-hour, must-see event.

And based on the first teaser for the anticipated crossover, the night will be all about the amazing women at the centers of the two Lee Daniels' shows. "Two bad mothers, one amazing night," the video teases.

In addition to the exciting crossover news, the Empire premiere will see Lucious making his first public appearance after the explosion in Las Vegas. On Star, Carlotta and the girls will find that, despite their victory at Altanta NextFest, there are still many roadblocks on their path to success.