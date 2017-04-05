Empire is slowly building towards more of its infamous season-end showdowns, with Boo Boo Kitty (Grace Gealey) in cahoots with Tariq (Morocco Omari), and Andre (Trai Byers) scheming with Giuliana (Nia Long) to make inroads in Vegas and undermine his dad. Of course, Empire being Empire, there's a whole rainforest-sized fire of other hot messiness going on as well. Here are the 7 most outrageous moments from Wednesday's episode "Strange Bedfellows."

1. Hakeem's (Bryshere Y. Gray) pre-birthday turn up ends with a tub full of syrup

For dipping waffles in, it seems. Is this a thing now?

2. That close up-shot of Philip (Juan Antonio)'s butt

Jamal (Jussie Smollett) got caught in a love triangle when poor D-Major (Tobias Truvillion) Facebook Live'd his coming out in order to win Jamal's heart, only to come upstairs and find Jamal and his therapist getting dressed from the night before. The shots of the boys in their boxer briefs was something else, no? But the real question: why is D-Major able to just breeze into Jamal's building and up onto his floor? No doorman? Not even a buzzer?

3. When Cookie utters her ritual "Shut your ass up!"

It never gets old, right? Cookie blesses us with her signature line after bursting into the studio to tell Jamal to drop the "trash" D-Major in favor of Philip, and they get into one of their endearing mother-and-son shade fests. A delight.

Empire: Bryshere Gray and Serayah

4. When Leah Walker (Leslie Uggams) nearly shoots Boo Boo Kitty

In a more rational world, I'd say that we knew good and well that Lucious' (Terrence Howard) unhinged momma was not really going to shoot his wife but then, this is Empire, and when she inched out of nowhere with that pistol aimed at Anika, well, what a thrill.

5. D-Major gets socked in the face by Philip

After he tells Phillip he "won't ever be able to give it to him," D-Major finds his face full of Phillip's knuckles. Werk for the boys fighting over you Jamal! But, question: was that a metaphor for some kind of spiritual-musical connection they have or are we supposed to take from this that Jamal is a bottom? Asking for a friend.

6. Hakeem's birthday party turns into a brawl

After one of his goons punched Kennedy, one of the girls in Tiana's (Serayah) squad, because she wouldn't give him some play, Hakeem's surprisingly calm celebration became the fiasco we knew he was born to create. Also, Hakeem is dressed like a rapping astronaut, which is also outrageous.

7. Giuliana leaves a perfectly good drink at the bar

After Andre propositioned her with some business deal sex, she curbs him and saunters off to check out the contract while leaving a very delicious-looking candy apple red martini on the counter of the bar. Insane! Rich people, amirite?

What were your favorite unbelievable moments?

Empire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Fox.