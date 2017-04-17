Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) couldn't be more thrilled that her man Angelo (Taye Diggs) is about to put a ring on it on this week's Empire - and she's so excited that she can't wait to tell her family. It seems that she's finally ready to let go of her addiction to Lucious (Terrence Howard) and the thug life so Angelo can give her the love she deserves.

But old habits are hard to break. And when Angelo finally does pop the question, it comes at an inopportune time. Cookie is caught off guard, leaving him dangling while she finds the right words... one of which is, you guessed it, Lucious.

We can't tell you how she finally responds, but by the time the whole incident is over, Cookie's going to have much bigger problems on her hands than walking away with a perfect proposal story.

