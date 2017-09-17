Sterling K. Brown may be nominated for an Emmy, but he's content to yield the red carpet spotlight to his better half.

The This Is Us star, a frontrunner for the drama lead actor award at Sunday's Emmys, was throwing all the focus onto his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, leading up to the show. And it wasn't misplaced: Bathe, who has appeared on three episodes of This Is Us as Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) friend Yvette, looked stunning in a yellow gown.

The couple are college sweethearts who wed in 2007. They have two sons together.

On This Is Us, Brown's character Randall and his onscreen wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) have proven time and again that they're #RelationshipGoals, and that apparently extends to the actor's actual life as well. Brown couldn't stop tweeting and Instagramming shots of his real-life wife leading up to the show (also noting in one post that "Not all 'flesh colored' underwear accommodate all colors of flesh."

#WardrobeMalfunction Not all "flesh colored" underwear accommodate all colors of flesh. But we be ah'ight! 😉 #emmys2017 A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Don't hurt 'em, Bird! #emmys2017 How can it get any better than this? A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Brown told E! that Bathe and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman were the two people he couldn't forget to thank in his speech if he wins the award.